$56.63 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $56.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $238.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Heska stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,779. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.01 and a beta of 1.69. Heska has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

