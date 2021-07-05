$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce $560.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

