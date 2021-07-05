582,106 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 582,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

