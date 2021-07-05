60,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $497,000.

AGGRU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

