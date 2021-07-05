60,317 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of The Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Middleby by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

