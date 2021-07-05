616 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

