7,163 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.70 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

