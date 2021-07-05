$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.08 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.15.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

