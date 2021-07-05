$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $389.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84. Vicor has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,865,887. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

