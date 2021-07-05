AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 712,488 shares during the period. AAR makes up 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $54,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AAR by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.12 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

