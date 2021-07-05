Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $29.81 on Monday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

