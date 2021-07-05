Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $271.76 or 0.00792785 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and approximately $457.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.77 or 0.07980909 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,444 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

