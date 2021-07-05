ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABB. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 85.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

