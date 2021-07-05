AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 32.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 450,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.17. 5,719,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

