Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 867,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

