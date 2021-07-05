Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 5.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $27,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. 962,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

