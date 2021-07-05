ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 248.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of ACCO Brands worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 208,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $829.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

