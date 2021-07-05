Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,224 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 386,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

