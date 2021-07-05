Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

VTWO stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

