Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 714,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.