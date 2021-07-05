Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 54.5% Higher This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,531.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,213.61 or 0.06601554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.01475720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00406052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00616348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00424758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00336614 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

