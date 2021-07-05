Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 178 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Acutus Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 903 3851 7121 191 2.55

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.41 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 70.26

Acutus Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acutus Medical competitors beat Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

