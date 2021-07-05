Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,287.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 94.2% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

