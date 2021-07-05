Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,329.0 days.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Monday. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

ADPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

