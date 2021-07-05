Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.34 on Monday, reaching $593.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.29 and a 1 year high of $594.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

