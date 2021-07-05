AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 165,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

