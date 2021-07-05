Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.0974 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,478,878 coins and its circulating supply is 339,657,934 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

