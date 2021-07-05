Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.87 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,302,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.