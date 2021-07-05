ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $55.75. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

