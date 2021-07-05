AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 8,691 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $58.96 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.