AGF Investments Inc. Buys 246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK opened at $893.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $894.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $861.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

