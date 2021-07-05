AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 147,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

