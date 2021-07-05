AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1,299.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.39 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

