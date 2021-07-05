AGF Investments Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after acquiring an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,668 shares of company stock worth $1,426,679 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

