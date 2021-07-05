AGF Investments LLC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

