AGF Investments LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $289.56 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

