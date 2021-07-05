AGF Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

