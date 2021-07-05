AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.13 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

