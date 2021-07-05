AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.15 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.