AGF Investments LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

