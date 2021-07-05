Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $66,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. 1,224,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,497. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

