Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

AIXXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

