Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

