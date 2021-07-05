Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.