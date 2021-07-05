Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $76.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.36 million and the lowest is $75.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on ALYA. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 74,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

