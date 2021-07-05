Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,133 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $87,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $105.81 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

