Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 491,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.28 million, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

