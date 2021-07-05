Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is Gagnon Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,579 shares during the period. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor makes up 3.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 2.90% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,663. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.