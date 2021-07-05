AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Chemed by 108.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.71 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

