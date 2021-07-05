AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,855 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

